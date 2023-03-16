Moscow regarded Copenhagen's refusal to allow Russia to participate in the investigation into the Nord Stream explosions as a "fraud" and "scam", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

Earlier, Local Denmark reported, citing Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, that Copenhagen would not allow Moscow to take part in the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to the minister, in Denmark, Sweden and Germany, "the rule of law is respected, so their investigations can be trusted."

"This is a fraud, an absolutely real scam, it's not even a Ponzi scheme, but a cheap trick, which, in my opinion, no one has been buying for a long time, they play it for themselves, but I think the story with Nord Stream will not have such an ending, like many other stories that they bury and clean up, for one simple reason � big money is at stake," she said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had offered the Danish authorities to form an international group of experts and conduct a survey of the Nord Stream lines, but received an indefinite response.