Moscow Sees Efforts Of New Afghan Authorities To Establish External Contacts

Moscow Sees Efforts of New Afghan Authorities to Establish External Contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Moscow sees efforts of new Afghan authorities to establish external contacts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We also note statements of high-ranking Taliban [banned in Russia] official [Mawlawi] Shahabuddin Delawar where he called on foreign countries who closed down their diplomatic missions to reopen their work.

This signal demonstrates the readiness of the Taliban leadership to develop ties with the international community," Zakharova told a briefing.

