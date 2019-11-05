UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees Estonia's Entry Bans For Russian Vessels As 'Unfriendly Stunts'

Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

Russia is bewildered at Tallinn's decision to deny Russia's Akademik Primakov vessel entry in Estonia's territorial waters with no explanation provided and sees such moves as "unfriendly stunts", the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"This decision causes extreme puzzlement, given that the Estonian side has granted relevant permit to the same vessel twice this year. However, this time it has responded with a refusal, without explaining the reason," Zakharova said.

"This is already the third episode over the recent period when Tallinn refuses Russian sailors and aircraft. In early October, an aircraft carrying Russian deputy prime minister was barred from flying over Estonia's territory, and in April, Russian training ship Sedov was denied entry in the territorial waters of the Republic of Estonia," Zakharova explained.

She stressed that Moscow would take Estonia's "unfriendly stunts" into consideration when shaping the bilateral relations policy.

