Moscow Sees European Court of Human Rights' Ruling on Navalny as Interference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) blatantly interfered in Russia's affairs when it granted an interim measure in favor of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and demanded his immediate release, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"The once reputable legal institution is becoming a political instrument.

Its ruling on interim measures in Navalny case is just blatant interference in our domestic affairs," Grushko told the international affairs committee of the Russian upper chamber.

"Interstate lawsuits against Russia, in which rulings incompatible with our constitution may be given, are piling up ... The court obviously abuses the dubious doctrine of effective control, which makes its verdicts not just unfair but also deliberately unenforceable" the diplomat continued.