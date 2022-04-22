UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees Evidence Of Presence Of People Unrelated To Ukrainian Forces At Azovstal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there was evidence that there were people at Azovstal unrelated to the Ukrainian forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there was evidence that there were people at Azovstal unrelated to the Ukrainian forces.

"Of course, there is evidence that there are not only people who belong directly to the armed forces," she said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that "the path from Azovstal is open to anyone who wants to do it."

Zakharova called the statement that Russia does not allow people to leave the Azovstal plant in Mariupol a lie.

"As for the situation around Azovstal, the Kiev regime (repeatedly) stated that the Russian side did not allow civilians to leave Azovstal.

Well, this is a lie, this is not true. The Russian side, through the mouth of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, have repeatedly talked about how people who want to leave the territory of Azovstal can do this," Zakharova said.

The diplomat added that the Kiev regime, together with Washington, needs to "pretend that there is no possibility for the civilian population to leave."

"They are intimidating people who are inside Azovstal, they are doing everything so that people who are at Azovstal continue to be there. For them, this is a continuation of the 'human shield' policy," Zakharova concluded.

