Moscow Sees Extradition Of Russians From Third Countries To US As 'Vicious Practice'

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Moscow considers the practice of extraditing Russian citizens from third countries to the United States to be vicious and illegal, and this is a matter of deep concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We really consider this practice to be vicious.

We consider it illegal. This causes our deep concern," Peskov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He noted that "here one can only call on our citizens to be of special concern against the background of such unpredictable actions of the US side."

"We will continue to protect the interests of our citizens to the extent possible," Peskov assured.

