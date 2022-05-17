Moscow Sees Finland, Sweden Bid to Join NATO Only as Geopolitical Move to Contain Russia

Moscow considers the decisions of Sweden and Finland to join NATO to be only a geopolitical move to contain Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Moscow considers the decisions of Sweden and Finland to join NATO to be only a geopolitical move to contain Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We do not see any need for Finland and Sweden to take care of their security, so we see their decision, which was probably actively lobbied by Washington and NATO itself, as only a geopolitical move .

.. in the context of containing Russia, in the context of implementing NATO's plan to extend its actions to the Arctic region," Lavrov said at the educational marathon "New Horizons."

Moscow will look at how the alliance will use the territories of Sweden and Finland and then draw conclusions, the minister added.