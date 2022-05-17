UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees Finland, Sweden Bid To Join NATO Only As Geopolitical Move To Contain Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Moscow Sees Finland, Sweden Bid to Join NATO Only as Geopolitical Move to Contain Russia

Moscow considers the decisions of Sweden and Finland to join NATO to be only a geopolitical move to contain Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Moscow considers the decisions of Sweden and Finland to join NATO to be only a geopolitical move to contain Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We do not see any need for Finland and Sweden to take care of their security, so we see their decision, which was probably actively lobbied by Washington and NATO itself, as only a geopolitical move .

.. in the context of containing Russia, in the context of implementing NATO's plan to extend its actions to the Arctic region," Lavrov said at the educational marathon "New Horizons."

Moscow will look at how the alliance will use the territories of Sweden and Finland and then draw conclusions, the minister added.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington Marathon Alliance Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Subs ..

Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Substation in Kharkiv Region - Mil ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin's Visit to Ankara Not Expected in Coming Day ..

Putin's Visit to Ankara Not Expected in Coming Days, Preparations Not Underway - ..

11 minutes ago
 Health experts back China's COVID-19 control polic ..

Health experts back China's COVID-19 control policy

24 minutes ago
 NEPRA grants 8,417 net-metering licences in Fiscal ..

NEPRA grants 8,417 net-metering licences in Fiscal Year 2020-21

24 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

25 minutes ago
 Fewer Australians taking COVID-19 precautions: sur ..

Fewer Australians taking COVID-19 precautions: survey

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.