Moscow Sees Forestry Projects, Nuclear Energy As Important Tools To Combat Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russia is calling on the global community to take coordinated action against the climate change and believes that nuclear energy and forestry projects can serve as effective tools and will raise the issue at the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"We have a clear understanding of the need for coordinated action by the entire international community. For us, the key tasks at the COP26 are to recognize the role of forestry, including forestry projects, as well as nuclear energy, as a real tool to combat the climate change," Vershinin said.

Climate change is a serious challenge for Russia, given its vast territory, the diplomat emphasized.

"Our green agenda covers the whole spectrum of environmental protection areas from ensuring environmental safety in the Arctic to combating desertification in the south of the country.

We have already achieved significant  emission reductions, making a significant contribution to minimizing the negative impact of greenhouse gases on the atmosphere. There is still more to be done taking into account the natural and climatic features of our country, the structure of its economic system, as well as the strategy for further socioeconomic development," Vershinin added.

COP26 focuses on completing the coordination of the rules for implementation of the Paris Agreement, most importantly, those related to market and non-market mechanisms and reporting, according to Vershinin. Adaptation and long-term goals of funding developing countries will also be discussed.

