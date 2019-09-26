UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees Galperin's Inclusion In Myrotvorets Database As Attempt To Influence ECHR Work

Russia sees inclusion of its Representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Mikhail Galperin into the database of Ukraine's Myrotvorets website as an attempt to influence the ECHR's handling of Ukraine's complaint against Russia over alleged human rights violations in Crimea, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

Galperin, who is also Russia's deputy justice minister, has been included in the database of the website, known for publishing private information of people who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine's sovereignty, along with UK lawyer Michael Swainston. Both have taken part in the ECHR hearings of Ukraine's complaint.

"We see this move as an attempt by Myrotvorets authors and curators to influence this trial through threats and intimidation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry firmly condemned "the illegal activities of the far right information resource," calling on Kiev to immediately suppress it.

"We are also calling on responsible international organizations and human rights structures to at last provide a proper estimate of Myrotvorets activities and to put joint pressure on Kiev for the sake of prompt closure of the website," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Crimea rejoined Russia after over 90 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the results. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

