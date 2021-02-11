UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Sees Importance Of Employing Containment Policy In Relation To US - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Sees Importance of Employing Containment Policy in Relation to US - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) While Russia is always open to constructive dialogues with its American partners, the protection of national interests remains a top priority, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday, stressing that Moscow should keep an eye on the US actions through the lens of its containment policy.

"The United States must become the object of a containment policy on our part, including from the point of view of preventing its aggressive intervention and any interference in our internal affairs, as well as military containment. ... At the same time, we must maintain a dialogue with them [the US] on a reasonable, calm basis, on the scenarios that matter to us. This is what we will do," Ryabkov said at a press conference.

The diplomat added that Moscow was working out the best and most responsible way of building multi-layered cooperation with the US.

"Everything will depend on how our colleagues in Washington behave. We are open to a sensible, calm, rational dialogue on a constructive agenda, but we will defend and protect our interests in the fiercest possible ways," Ryabkov noted.

On February 3, the United States and Russia agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026. It remains the only arms control agreement between the two countries and implies that each side would gradually reduce its nuclear arsenal to no more than 700 rockets, 1,550 warheads, and 800 launchers.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Same United States February From Agreement Best Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

26 seconds ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

4 minutes ago

Unknown assailants abduct, abuse transgender in Pe ..

7 minutes ago

107,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Recent Blasts and Killings in Afg ..

35 minutes ago

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.