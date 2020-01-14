Moscow Sees JCPOA Dispute Resolution Mechanism Activation as Unacceptable - Source

Moscow sees as unacceptable the decision by France, the United Kingdom and Germany to activate the mechanism for resolving disputes on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Moscow sees as unacceptable the decision by France, the United Kingdom and Germany to activate the mechanism for resolving disputes on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the three countries announced mechanism activation, saying that Iran had no legal ground to abandon its obligations under the nuclear deal. The countries said they were not joining the pressure campaign but wanted to make Iran resume compliance with the JCPOA.

"We reaffirm the stand that it is unacceptable to activate the mechanism under paragraph 36 of the JCPOA. We believe that the EU trio's actions are inadmissible, as they contravene the goals and the sense of the JCPOA," the source said.