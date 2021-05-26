UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees Latvia's Flag Move As Trying To Gain Foothold In Ranks Of Unfriendly States

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:41 PM

Moscow Sees Latvia's Flag Move as Trying to Gain Foothold in Ranks of Unfriendly States

Latvia's replacing of the Russian national flag at a display representing nations at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Riga points to its pursuit of joining the list of unfriendly states, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Latvia's replacing of the Russian national flag at a display representing nations at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Riga points to its pursuit of joining the list of unfriendly states, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the city of Riga replaced the Russian national flag with the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee at the Ice Hockey World Championships plaza.

"It seems that our Latvian neighbors are doing their best to gain foothold in the ranks of states unfriendly to Russia. If this is of the Latvian side's deliberate choice, we will make conclusions," Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova described Riga's decision as a demonstration of "uncovered disrespect" for Russia's state symbols, mentioning that Moscow already informed Latvia that such "provocative" actions are "detrimental" to the bilateral relationship.

