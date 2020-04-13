UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees Less Hospitalizations, COVID-19 Tests Became More Effective - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Moscow is on the decline, as test systems for the infection have become more effective, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"[Russian Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Alekseevna [Golikova] said that the increase in the incidence rate is 13 percent in Moscow, which is lower than the country's average.

But taking into account that our base is large, the absolute numbers are also large, that's additional 1,300 people that fell ill and received an appropriate diagnosis. At the same time, we see a slight decrease in hospitalization in severe condition. This suggests that the test systems themselves have become better," Sobyanin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added that testing experts began to draw more effective conclusions, and the number of detected cases increased.

