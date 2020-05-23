UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees NATO Strike Group's Recent Mission In Barents Sea As 'Clearly Provocative'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:52 AM

Moscow Sees NATO Strike Group's Recent Mission in Barents Sea as 'Clearly Provocative'

Russia views recent maritime security operations of US and UK naval ships in the Barents Sea as a "clearly provocative" move, the Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia views recent maritime security operations of US and UK naval ships in the Barents Sea as a "clearly provocative" move, the Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation told Sputnik.

"[We see] a clearly provocative nature of NATO's strike group, composed of US and UK ships, entering the Barents Sea in early May under the pretext of 'ensuring the security of trade and freedom of navigation'," Nikolay Korchunov said.

From May 4-8, four US Navy ships and a British Royal Navy vessel operated in the Barents Sea to "assert freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration among allies.

" Later, the strike group set for the Arctic, leaving the region on May 14.

Prior to this, the ships conducted naval anti-submarine warfare exercises in the Norwegian Sea.

The US Navy says it notified Russia of its visit to the Barents Sea on May 1. US Navy surface ships have not operated in the Barents since the mid-1980's.

