Moscow Sees New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Fortuna Vessel as Disregard for Competition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The latest US sanctions against the Fortuna pipelayer, which is involved in the construction of gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2, are blatant disregard for the norms of fair competition, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Washington sanctioned Fortuna and its owner, KBT-RUS, who were involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"The stubborn desire of the US authorities to prevent the completion of this project by all means is striking," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Hostile actions against the participants in the construction of the Nord Stream, this is how they can be classified, confirm that the United States pursues its own energy interests, by hook or by crook wants to gain a foothold in the Old World as the main 'legitimate' supplier, as they believe, while absolutely not feeling any inconvenience or embarrassment in connection with the actions that they are undertaking, and this is just blatant disregard for the norms of fair competition and free trade," she said.

Zakharova recalled that "the threat of using discriminatory initiatives has long caused outrage not only in Russia, but also in official business and public circles of most European capitals."

"We want to state once again: unlawful restrictive measures have not and will not be able to affect the principled line of our country in the international arena, in my opinion, this is already an axiom, and unilateral US sanctions do not meet the interests of our peoples and only exacerbate the already difficult bilateral relations," Zakharova said.