Moscow Sees No Alternatives to Trilateral Agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia sees no alternatives to the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Analyzing the situation around the South Caucasus, we believe that there is no alternative to the agreements of our leaders.

And, in turn, we are fully interested in stability in this region, in peace. Russian interests are directly tied here, and we will do our best to ensure so that decisions regarding the stabilization of the situation are implemented," Lavrov said at trilateral talks with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow.