UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees No Alternatives To Trilateral Agreements On Nagorno-Karabakh - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Moscow Sees No Alternatives to Trilateral Agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh - Lavrov

Russia sees no alternatives to the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia sees no alternatives to the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Analyzing the situation around the South Caucasus, we believe that there is no alternative to the agreements of our leaders.

And, in turn, we are fully interested in stability in this region, in peace. Russian interests are directly tied here, and we will do our best to ensure so that decisions regarding the stabilization of the situation are implemented," Lavrov said at trilateral talks with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Armenia Azerbaijan Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan provi ..

Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan province

6 minutes ago
 Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavr ..

Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner ..

Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak ..

6 minutes ago
 G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023 ..

G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023, Early 2024

4 minutes ago
 Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan ..

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan discuss SOPs for house search

1 hour ago
 Chairman WAPDA visits Tarbela 5th Ext project to r ..

Chairman WAPDA visits Tarbela 5th Ext project to review progress

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.