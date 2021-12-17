Moscow Sees No Change in US, NATO Stance After Forwarding Security Proposals

(@imziishan)

Russia sees no change in positions of NATO and the United States after they received proposals on security guarantees, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

"So far, from the point of view of reaction, it is still the same argumentation and position that we have been hearing for many years.

This position does not help, because we offer one thing, and ultimatums are being addressed to us, while dangerous activities continue under cover of these ultimatums, which directly negatively affect the interests of our security," Ryabkov told a briefing.

The Russian official also said that he sees "no signs" of Washington's readiness to immediately start talks on security guarantees.