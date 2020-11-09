UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees No Forceful Solution To Conflict In Karabakh, Disagrees With Turkey's Position

There is no forceful solution to the conflict in Karabakh, Moscow does not share Ankara's point of view on this issue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

"We very clearly characterized our approach to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, saying that we do not see a military solution to this problem.

As you have heard, probably more than once, other statements were made by Ankara in this regard. I can only reaffirm once again the Russian point of view that our country does not support the forceful way of resolving this crisis, and we are just striving and calling on the parties to an early cessation of hostilities," Zakharova said on the air of the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Azerbaijan would not stop fighting until Nagorno-Karabakh comes under its control.

