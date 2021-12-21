Moscow Sees No Need to Involve Kiev in Negotiations on Security Guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia sees no need in involving Ukraine in negotiations with NATO and the United States on security guarantees, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"So far, our draft agreements have been transferred only to two sides - the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance.

We did not transfer anything to Ukraine, but, of course, Ukraine is aware of it, like everyone else. At this stage, we do not see the need for their participation," Rudenko told reporters.