UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees No Progress In Exports Of Russian Products Under Grain Deal - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Moscow Sees No Progress in Exports of Russian Products Under Grain Deal - Ambassador

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Moscow did not see fulfillment of promises to facilitate the supply of Russian products as part of the Ukrainian grain deal, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Dunya.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea fleet in the bay of Sevastopol in Crimea.

"The realization of the Ukraine-related part (of the grain deal) seems to be good - 8.5 million tonnes of grain left Ukrainian ports. As for exports from Russia, there have been no major changes so far. Of course, we supply a number of products to the international market, including Turkey, which traditionally buys a large amount of grain from us. However, we do not see the fulfillment of the promises made to us regarding the facilitation of our deliveries," Yerkhov said.

The ambassador specified that Russia cannot receive payments for goods delivered under the UN-brokered initiative due to the disconnection of Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT system.

"The obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers through European countries have not been removed. Russian ships have no access to European ports. The lack of insurance of our cargo and carriers' liability remains a problem. All this could have a negative impact on food security," Yerkhov noted.

According to ambassador, Russia decided to suspend its participation in the initiative as it could no longer guarantee the safety of civilian cargo ships after the attack on Sevastopol.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, blocked amid the Russian military operation, and to ease Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey July Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

31 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes 4.681m transactions, makes 290 ..

1 hour ago
 Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FA ..

Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FATF gray list and re-developmen ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31 Australia Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31 Australia Vs. Ireland

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.