Moscow Sees No Progress in Exports of Russian Products Under Grain Deal - Ambassador

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Moscow did not see fulfillment of promises to facilitate the supply of Russian products as part of the Ukrainian grain deal, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Dunya.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea fleet in the bay of Sevastopol in Crimea.

"The realization of the Ukraine-related part (of the grain deal) seems to be good - 8.5 million tonnes of grain left Ukrainian ports. As for exports from Russia, there have been no major changes so far. Of course, we supply a number of products to the international market, including Turkey, which traditionally buys a large amount of grain from us. However, we do not see the fulfillment of the promises made to us regarding the facilitation of our deliveries," Yerkhov said.

The ambassador specified that Russia cannot receive payments for goods delivered under the UN-brokered initiative due to the disconnection of Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT system.

"The obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers through European countries have not been removed. Russian ships have no access to European ports. The lack of insurance of our cargo and carriers' liability remains a problem. All this could have a negative impact on food security," Yerkhov noted.

According to ambassador, Russia decided to suspend its participation in the initiative as it could no longer guarantee the safety of civilian cargo ships after the attack on Sevastopol.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, blocked amid the Russian military operation, and to ease Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports.