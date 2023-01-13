Moscow Sees No Progress on Deal on Exports of Russian Agricultural Products - Ambassador

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) There is no progress in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and the United Nations on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets, Russian Ambassador in Turkey Aleksei Erkhov said on Friday.

"As of today, 17 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been exported.

However, we still observe distortions in the geographic distribution of recipients of Ukrainian food products. The situation with our products does not inspire optimism either. There is no progress in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and the UN on normalization of Russia's agricultural export," Erkhov said, as quoted by the Yeni Safak newspaper.

The ambassador added that Russian producers of agricultural products and suppliers are still facing the blocking of payments via banks, high insurance rates, and limited access to sea ports.