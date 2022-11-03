Moscow Sees No Progress on Russian Grain, Fertilizers Supplies Under Grain Deal - Lavrov

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Moscow still does not see any progress on unblocking the export of Russian fertilizers and grain under the Black Sea Initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As you know, the implementation of the Ukrainian part of the deal has resumed, but at the same time, we still do not see any result in terms of the second part of the package, proposed at the time by UN Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres and which involves the removal of any obstacles to export routes for Russian fertilizers and grain," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Jordan.

Serious measures should be taken to unblock the export, the minister added.