UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees No Progress On Russian Grain, Fertilizers Supplies Under Grain Deal - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Moscow Sees No Progress on Russian Grain, Fertilizers Supplies Under Grain Deal - Lavrov

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Moscow still does not see any progress on unblocking the export of Russian fertilizers and grain under the Black Sea Initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As you know, the implementation of the Ukrainian part of the deal has resumed, but at the same time, we still do not see any result in terms of the second part of the package, proposed at the time by UN Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres and which involves the removal of any obstacles to export routes for Russian fertilizers and grain," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Jordan.

Serious measures should be taken to unblock the export, the minister added.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Progress Same

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Afr ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Africa

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

5 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

14 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

14 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.