Moscow Sees No Prospects for New Dynamics in Kosovo Settlement So Far - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the Srpski Telegraf newspaper that Moscow considers a new momentum in the Kosovo settlement issue as hardly possible, while the mediation capacity of the European Union in the conflict has been significantly "devalued.

"Currently, in our opinion, there are no prerequisites for new dynamics in Kosovo settlement ... The EU's mediation capacity has been largely devalued. Apparently, the European Union is not yet able to influence Kosovars, forcing them to show a reasonable constructive approach to negotiations with Serbia," Lavrov said in an interview with the newspaper.