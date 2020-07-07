UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees No Reason To Trust US Claim It Could Review Decision To Exit Open Skies Treaty

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:19 AM

Moscow sees no reason to trust Washington's claims that it could reconsider the decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday after the participating nations' video conference

"Many participants pointed to the need to puzzle out the reasons [behind the US decision] and they put forward accusations, including targeting us ...

We just could not abstain from providing a comment. We offered detailed presentations, we explained our approaches, and we also explained why we do not find convincing the US' claims that it could consider returning to the deal if Russia takes certain steps, as we do not trust the United States," Ryabkov said.

Russia rejects ultimatums, the deputy foreign minister stressed.

"Today, when the Americans keep dismantling various agreements, there is absolutely no reason to trust their signals," Ryabkov noted.

