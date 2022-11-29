UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees No Signals That US Ready To Resume Talks With Russia On Strategic Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) There are no signals that the United States is ready to resume negotiations with Russia on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik the meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date.

"This issue depends entirely on the choice that Washington will make. We had neither before, nor after the decision to postpone the session of the bilateral consultative commission (on New START) seen any signals, signs that the American side is showing interest in resuming such a dialogue," Ryabkov said.

