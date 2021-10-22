Moscow Sees No Signs of US Desire to Abandon Missile Technology Control Regime Obligations

Russia does not see any signs of Washington's desire to reject its obligations under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) or withdraw from the agreement, as undermining missile non-proliferation goals is not in the US interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Grigory Mashkov, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia does not see any signs of Washington's desire to reject its obligations under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) or withdraw from the agreement, as undermining missile non-proliferation goals is not in the US interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Grigory Mashkov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I will not speak on behalf of the US side.

I can only say that I see no symptoms indicating the desire of our US colleagues to abandon their obligations under the regime and withdraw from it," Mashkov said.

The diplomat emphasized that an important discussion is going on in the MTCR, as participants keep jointly developing appendixes to the technical application for improving the control system.

"I do not think it is in the interests of US diplomacy to undermine the goals of missile non-proliferation," Mashkov concluded.