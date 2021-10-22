UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees No Signs Of US Desire To Abandon Missile Technology Control Regime Obligations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:33 AM

Moscow Sees No Signs of US Desire to Abandon Missile Technology Control Regime Obligations

Russia does not see any signs of Washington's desire to reject its obligations under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) or withdraw from the agreement, as undermining missile non-proliferation goals is not in the US interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Grigory Mashkov, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia does not see any signs of Washington's desire to reject its obligations under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) or withdraw from the agreement, as undermining missile non-proliferation goals is not in the US interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Grigory Mashkov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I will not speak on behalf of the US side.

I can only say that I see no symptoms indicating the desire of our US colleagues to abandon their obligations under the regime and withdraw from it," Mashkov said.

The diplomat emphasized that an important discussion is going on in the MTCR, as participants keep jointly developing appendixes to the technical application for improving the control system.

"I do not think it is in the interests of US diplomacy to undermine the goals of missile non-proliferation," Mashkov concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Washington From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrit ..

Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrity: COAS

5 minutes ago
 Draft law regarding fake news sent to cabinet: Faw ..

Draft law regarding fake news sent to cabinet: Fawad

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Thinks China Should Join Missile Technology ..

Moscow Thinks China Should Join Missile Technology Control Regime, Members Conse ..

4 minutes ago
 Seven killed in Rohingya refugee camp attack: poli ..

Seven killed in Rohingya refugee camp attack: police

6 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares gain as Evergrande makes interest pay ..

Tokyo shares gain as Evergrande makes interest payment

6 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Parliament to Declare ..

Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Parliament to Declare State of Emergency Due to Gas ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.