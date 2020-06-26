MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) There are no signs pointing that China may soon change its stand and decide to join the Russian-US strategic stability negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"There are no signs indicating that China will soon review its stand," Ryabkov said in an online interview.

Russia's deputy foreign minister also slammed Washington's attempts to draw any links between China's participation in the arms control talks, and the possible decision to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, as "artificial and counterproductive."

"We cannot have any influence on Beijing's stand.

On the contrary, we stress that we respect and fully understand Beijing's unwillingness to join the negotiations, we believe this is logical, and it is up to China to decide what to do next," Ryabkov added.

Russia does not know whether Washington has invited China to the new round of the Russian-US strategic stability negotiations, which will be held later this summer, the official noted.

"As for an invitation for the People's Republic of China, I have not heard anything about it. I do not rule out that our US colleagues could take such a step," Ryabkov said.