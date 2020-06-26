UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Sees No Signs Pointing To China's Decision To Join Russia-US Arms Control Talks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Moscow Sees No Signs Pointing to China's Decision to Join Russia-US Arms Control Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) There are no signs pointing that China may soon change its stand and decide to join the Russian-US strategic stability negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"There are no signs indicating that China will soon review its stand," Ryabkov said in an online interview.

Russia's deputy foreign minister also slammed Washington's attempts to draw any links between China's participation in the arms control talks, and the possible decision to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, as "artificial and counterproductive."

"We cannot have any influence on Beijing's stand.

On the contrary, we stress that we respect and fully understand Beijing's unwillingness to join the negotiations, we believe this is logical, and it is up to China to decide what to do next," Ryabkov added.

Russia does not know whether Washington has invited China to the new round of the Russian-US strategic stability negotiations, which will be held later this summer, the official noted.

"As for an invitation for the People's Republic of China, I have not heard anything about it. I do not rule out that our US colleagues could take such a step," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Beijing May

Recent Stories

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

37 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

30 minutes ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

30 minutes ago

Merkel slams 'unacceptable' stigma against people ..

30 minutes ago

Japan university awards first-ever ninja studies d ..

31 minutes ago

Madagascar's 'Colosseum' sparks outrage

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.