Moscow Sees No Tendency For EU To Soften Visa Restrictions For Russians - Foreign Ministry

Published April 14, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Moscow Sees No Tendency for EU to Soften Visa Restrictions for Russians - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia does not see any tendency of the European Union to soften its destructive policy on visa restrictions for Russians, Alexey Klimov, the director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik.

"For our part, unfortunately, we do not see any tendencies for softening in the destructive policy of the EU in this area," Klimov said.

On September 6, 2022, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. The suspension entered into effect on September 12, 2022. The decision complicated the visa application process for Russian citizens and imposed more restrictions on multiple entry visas. At the same time, the proposal did not provide for a total ban on the issuance of visas to the country's citizens, as requested by several EU member states.

