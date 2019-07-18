Moscow Sees PACE Resolution on Russian Delegation as Set of Suggestions, Not Conditions

The rights of the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have been restored with no conditions and exceptions, and the provisions outlined in a resolution of PACE Monitoring Committee are nothing more than suggestions, which is exactly how Russia perceives them, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The rights of the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have been restored with no conditions and exceptions, and the provisions outlined in a resolution of PACE Monitoring Committee are nothing more than suggestions, which is exactly how Russia perceives them, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

PACE ratified Russian delegation's credentials on June 26. The country thus returned to the institution after boycotting its sessions since 2016 because of being slapped with sanctions over Russia's alleged role in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

"Our delegation returned to PACE as a result of significant work that has been carried out during several years ... The rights of the Russian delegation were restored with no conditions and exceptions," Kelin said.

The official stressed that provisions of PACE Monitoring Committee's draft resolution, which suggested ratifying Russia's credentials under certain conditions, were merely suggestions.

"The provisions outlined in the declaration, including cooperating with the Dutch on the [investigation of] MH17 [crash] and so on, are not conditions but suggestions. One should understand that PACE, as well as other parliamentary assemblies, is nothing more than a platform for discussions ... I don't even mention that UN resolutions are adopted not in order to be fully implemented, these are suggestions [that become] requests if they are taken to a higher level. The situation with PACE is the same, and this is why we perceive this in such a way," Kelin explained.

The draft resolution suggested urging Russia to release 24 Ukrainian sailors captured in the Kerch Strait in November for illegally crossing Russia's maritime border, cooperate with the Dutch prosecution on the MH17 crash investigation and take measures to prevent human rights violations of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people.