Moscow Sees Reports About 'Bounties' For Taliban As 'Blatant Lies' Refuted Even By Trump

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Russia sees new media reports about its alleged bounties offered to Taliban militants in Afghanistan to kill US troops there as part of the United States' domestic political fight, since forces interested in US military presence in the country use fake news to justify their failure, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan and the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on reports by the New York Times and the Washington Post

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russia sees new media reports about its alleged bounties offered to Taliban militants in Afghanistan to kill US troops there as part of the United States' domestic political fight, since forces interested in US military presence in the country use fake news to justify their failure, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan and the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on reports by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

US President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that the US intelligence told him they did not find the reports credible.

The US leader expressed the belief that the "fabricated Russia hoax" could be aimed at making "Republicans look bad."

"We have already provided a comment on the New York Times' report. There is too much fuss over explicit fake news, which even Trump and his administration have refuted," Kabulov said.

"This is a continuation of the intra-party fight. I think it would be shameful to spend too much time commenting on blatant lies. Obviously, there are forces in the United States that do not want to leave Afghanistan and seek justifying their own failure. This is what all this is about," the diplomat stressed.

