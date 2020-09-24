UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees Russian Diplomats Expulsion From Sofia As Attempt To Disrupt Partnership

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Moscow Sees Russian Diplomats Expulsion From Sofia as Attempt to Disrupt Partnership

The expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Bulgaria is an attempt to spoil the bilateral cooperation, which will not remain without a tit-for-tat response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Bulgaria is an attempt to spoil the bilateral cooperation, which will not remain without a tit-for-tat response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Sofia reported that Bulgaria was expelling two staffers of the Russian trade mission.

Bulgarian prosecutors claimed that the diplomats were involved in espionage, but no substantiation was provided.

"We regret official Sofia's decision to declare the staffers of the Russian trade mission in Bulgaria persona non grata on the basis of groundless accusations. We see it as a deliberate attempt to do harm to the Russian-Bulgarian constructive cooperation. Retaliatory measures will be announced later," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

