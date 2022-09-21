UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees Signals From US On New START, But Unclear What's Behind - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Moscow is picking up fragmentary signals from the US administration and personally from President Joe Biden about the resumption of the dialogue on strategic offensive arms, but it is still unclear what is behind them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Russian-American interstate dialogue has been practically frozen owing to the United States.

It is objectively not possible to maintain normal communication with Washington declaring the strategic defeat of Russia as an objective," he said in an interview with Newsweek magazine.

"It equally pertains to the consultations on strategic stability and arms control discontinued by the American side. Naturally, we note some sketchy signals from the U.S. administration, and personally Joe Biden, concerning the resumption of the START dialogue, but what is behind those signals remains to be seen," the minister stressed.

