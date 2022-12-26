Moscow Sees Snowiest December on Record - Weather Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Moscow saw the biggest snowfall this December since record-keeping began in 1878, the chief scientist at the state Russian weather agency said Monday.

"This year's December has seen the most precipitation even though it is not over," Hydrometcenter's scientific supervisor Roman Vilfand told Sputnik.

"(The December of) 1981 saw the most precipitation in 144 years of record-keeping, with 111.5 mm (4.4 inches) falling in a month. This year we saw 111.6 mm," he explained.

More snow is expected this week, which will take the record even higher before January sets in.