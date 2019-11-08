(@imziishan)

Russia sees the nomination of John Sullivan as the United States' new ambassador to Russia as a sign that Washington attaches importance to the state of bilateral ties, and hopes that he will work toward improving the relations, if appointed, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia sees the nomination of John Sullivan as the United States' new ambassador to Russia as a sign that Washington attaches importance to the state of bilateral ties, and hopes that he will work toward improving the relations, if appointed, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump announced on October 11 his decision to nominate Sullivan, currently serving as deputy secretary of state, as the new US ambassador to Russia. If the Senate approves his nomination, Sullivan will replace Jon Huntsman, who completed his tenure in Moscow on October 3.

"We need to see what will happen during the vote on his candidacy ... We see that as a certain sign of the fact that Washington attaches great importance to the situation in its relations with Moscow. The situation is very difficult. We hope that in case of his appointment here Sullivan will conduct a policy that will help to improve the current extremely difficult state of our relations," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.