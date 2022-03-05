(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Moscow considers the West's decision to suspend Russia's work in the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in connection with the situation in Ukraine as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We regard this demarche as a hostile step that runs counter to the spirit of Baltic cooperation and the legal foundations of the work of the Council.

For 30 years, the Council has reliably served the cause of developing practical cooperation in the Baltic, demonstrating strong immunity to fluctuations in the political situation. The signatories of this piece of paper completely crossed out everything jointly developed and grossly violated the principle of consensus when making any decisions in the CBSS, which is enshrined in its statutory documents," she said in a statement on the foreign ministry's Telegram channel.