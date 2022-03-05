UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees Suspension Of Russia's Work In Council Of Baltic Sea States As Hostile Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Moscow Sees Suspension of Russia's Work in Council of Baltic Sea States as Hostile Action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Moscow considers the West's decision to suspend Russia's work in the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in connection with the situation in Ukraine as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We regard this demarche as a hostile step that runs counter to the spirit of Baltic cooperation and the legal foundations of the work of the Council.

For 30 years, the Council has reliably served the cause of developing practical cooperation in the Baltic, demonstrating strong immunity to fluctuations in the political situation. The signatories of this piece of paper completely crossed out everything jointly developed and grossly violated the principle of consensus when making any decisions in the CBSS, which is enshrined in its statutory documents," she said in a statement on the foreign ministry's Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Immunity

Recent Stories

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

1 hour ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghan ..

Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

1 hour ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>