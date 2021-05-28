MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry qualified on Friday Syria's presidential vote as an important step toward strengthening stability in the middle Eastern country, and also slammed Western claims about illegitimacy of the election as political pressure.

"We regard the election as a sovereign affair of the Syrian Arab Republic and an important step toward strengthening its domestic stability.

We proceed from the fact that normal functioning of state institutions on the basis of the Syrian legislation serves the interests of all Syrians, especially in the context of the ongoing armed fight against terrorists," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry qualified Western claims about illegitimacy of the vote, in some cases made even before the election, as "an element of rude political pressure on Damascus and another attempt of interference in Syria's internal affairs, aimed at destabilizing it."