Moscow Sees Terrorism, International Obstruction As Key Threats To Syria's President Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

Moscow Sees Terrorism, International Obstruction as Key Threats to Syria's President Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Terrorism and international obstruction are the key threats to the upcoming presidential election in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador for special tasks, Vladimir Churov, told Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, the vote will be held in a difficult environment. "However, I would refrain from using the term 'civil war', which was used quite widely, including by international observers, during the previous campaign in 2014," Churov noted.

"I believe partial international obstruction and armed terrorism are currently perhaps the main dangers threatening the holding of direct, universal and equal elections with a reasonable frequency and guarantees of secrecy of vote.

In my opinion, these are the two main threats to holding the democratic election," Churov went on to say.

The presidential election in Syria is scheduled for Wednesday. More than 10,000 polling places will be open throughout the country from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Syrian President Bashar Assad runs against the former minister of state for parliamentary affairs, former Socialist lawmaker Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, and the head of the National Democratic Front, opposition candidate Mahmoud Ahmad Marei.

