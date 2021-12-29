UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees Terrorist Threats For Russia, Central Asia - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:01 PM

Moscow Sees Terrorist Threats for Russia, Central Asia - Deputy Foreign Minister

There are terrorist threats for Russia and the Central Asian countries emanating from the Islamic State (IS, ISIS) and Al-Qaeda groups (both banned in Russia) who have settled in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) There are terrorist threats for Russia and the Central Asian countries emanating from the Islamic State (IS, ISIS) and Al-Qaeda groups (both banned in Russia) who have settled in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are closely following the development of the situation in Afghanistan, where there is a high degree of terrorist threats emanating from supporters of ISIS and Al-Qaeda who have settled there, including for our country and the countries of Central Asia," Syromolotov said.

The diplomat mentioned that the security situation did not deteriorate rapidly in Afghanistan after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power.

At the same time, terrorism and drug trafficking risks remain in Afghanistan, Syromolotov said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Russia ISIS Same From Asia

Recent Stories

Samsung Previews an Extraordinary Surprise With CE ..

Samsung Previews an Extraordinary Surprise With CES 2022 Teaser

6 minutes ago
 5.7-magnitude quake hits 15 km SSW of Pyrgos, Gree ..

5.7-magnitude quake hits 15 km SSW of Pyrgos, Greece -- USGS

2 minutes ago
 District admin Mansehra seales 7 CNG stations

District admin Mansehra seales 7 CNG stations

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 390,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 390,000

2 minutes ago
 Telephone conversation between the President of Tu ..

Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the Speaker of ..

21 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close lower in thin year-end trade

Tokyo stocks close lower in thin year-end trade

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.