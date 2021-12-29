Moscow Sees Terrorist Threats for Russia, Central Asia - Deputy Foreign Minister

There are terrorist threats for Russia and the Central Asian countries emanating from the Islamic State (IS, ISIS) and Al-Qaeda groups (both banned in Russia) who have settled in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) There are terrorist threats for Russia and the Central Asian countries emanating from the Islamic State (IS, ISIS) and Al-Qaeda groups (both banned in Russia) who have settled in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are closely following the development of the situation in Afghanistan, where there is a high degree of terrorist threats emanating from supporters of ISIS and Al-Qaeda who have settled there, including for our country and the countries of Central Asia," Syromolotov said.

The diplomat mentioned that the security situation did not deteriorate rapidly in Afghanistan after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power.

At the same time, terrorism and drug trafficking risks remain in Afghanistan, Syromolotov said.