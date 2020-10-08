(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump's claims about the upcoming reduction in US military presence in Afghanistan are likely mere pre-election rhetoric, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential adviser and the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump pledged that the remaining US servicemen should be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Christmas.

"This looks like pre-election rhetoric, Trump most likely wants to show his voters that he fulfills the previous pre-election promises," Kabulov said.

The Russian diplomat expressed the belief that American military presence was not in fact contributing to the improvement of the situation on the ground.

"There is no problem with that. Does their presence make any sense? Has the situation on the ground improved? It has only degraded," Kabulov went on to say.