MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, qualified on Tuesday the UK parliamentary intelligence committee's report on Russia's alleged interference as another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiment.

"We see no earth-shattering news here," Zakharova told reporters, when asked to comment on the document.

The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman noted the report was based on fake information.