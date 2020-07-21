UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Sees UK Parliamentary Committee's Report As Another Manifestation Of Russophobia

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:44 PM

Moscow Sees UK Parliamentary Committee's Report as Another Manifestation of Russophobia

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, qualified on Tuesday the UK parliamentary intelligence committee's report on Russia's alleged interference as another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, qualified on Tuesday the UK parliamentary intelligence committee's report on Russia's alleged interference as another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiment.

"We see no earth-shattering news here," Zakharova told reporters, when asked to comment on the document.

The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman noted the report was based on fake information.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

15 minutes ago

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamab ..

53 minutes ago

Newlywed couple killed in the name of honour in Ha ..

28 seconds ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says UK's Groundless Medd ..

30 seconds ago

Heavy rain disrupts life in city Multan

31 seconds ago

Russian Lower House Passes Bill on Multiday Voting ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.