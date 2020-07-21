- Home
Moscow Sees UK Parliamentary Committee's Report As Another Manifestation Of Russophobia
Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:44 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, qualified on Tuesday the UK parliamentary intelligence committee's report on Russia's alleged interference as another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiment.
"We see no earth-shattering news here," Zakharova told reporters, when asked to comment on the document.
The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman noted the report was based on fake information.