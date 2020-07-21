The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, qualified on Tuesday the UK parliamentary intelligence committee's report on Russia's alleged interference as another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, qualified on Tuesday the UK parliamentary intelligence committee's report on Russia's alleged interference as another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiment.

"We see no earth-shattering news here," Zakharova told reporters, when asked to comment on the document.

The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman noted the report was "fake-shaped Russophobia."

The head of the Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, in turn, called the report unsound.

According to the senior lawmaker, London is trying to place Russia on a virtual "axis of evil," while accusing it of paranoid assessments.

"It is obvious that the publication of such reports is another step toward the destruction of bilateral relations, which are already going through almost the worst period.

We can neither agree with the conclusions nor the unsound claims of the British side," Slutsky told Sputnik.

He went on to say that the report was an example of unfounded accusations and gross anti-Russian propaganda.

"The report ... and comments to it are the clearest example of Russophobia," Slutsky said.

According to the Russian lawmaker, allegations of Moscow's interference in the internal political processes of the United Kingdom were presented with a sole purpose to once again call Russia "a threat and a new challenge" from the parliamentary rostrum and demand new funds to fight it.