Moscow Sees US Accusations Of Disrupting OSCE Human Rights Session As Truth Distortion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Washington's claims about Moscow blocking the Human Dimension Implementation Meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) are an attempt to distort the truth, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the Russian government of disrupting the human rights meeting, which was scheduled for Monday in Warsaw, claiming this was an attempt to "block scrutiny of its worsening human rights record."

"We took note of ... the statement by Blinken who accused Russia of disrupting the OSCE annual meeting to review the implementation of human dimension commitments. We see the statement as another attempt to distort the true state of attempts," Zaytsev said at a briefing.

