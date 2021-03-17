Moscow Sees US Intelligence Report on 'Election Meddling' as Unsubstantiated Hoax

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The US intelligence's claims about Moscow's interference in the 2020 presidential vote are nothing but an unsubstantiated hoax, as the report is just adjusted to some conclusions that were invented in advance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The fresh US intelligence report on foreign threats to the 2020 election claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized efforts to undermine the then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The report also says that Iran, Cuba and Lebanon's Shia movement Hezbollah "took some steps" to influence the election, while China did not deploy "interference efforts.

"There are no grounds for such conclusions and there cannot be," Ryabkov said, commenting on the report.

"This is just another information hoax. Nothing more but claims that some structures related to Russia are apparently behind some actions that the US side does not like," Ryabkov continued.

According to the Russian diplomat, the US adjusts its reports to "preprogrammed results and approaches."