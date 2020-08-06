UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees US State Dept's Report On 'Russian Propaganda' As Another Slander Attempt

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Alexey Zaytsev, qualified on Thursday the US Department of State's report on Russia's alleged propaganda as another slander attempt, stressing that the accusations are groundless.

The recently released report by the US Department of State's Global Engagement Center (GEC) says that Russian official government communications, state-funded global messaging, cultivation of proxy sources, weaponization of social media and cyber-enabled disinformation are five pillars of "Russia's disinformation and propaganda ecosystem." GEC cites headlines of the Sputnik news agency, RIA Novosti, RT broadcaster, Channel One, Rossiya-24 TV-channel and other media outlets as examples of disinformation without proving the accusations.

"We will study the document more carefully.

Anyway, it is enough to look the text through to understand that this is a bright example of the US authorities' policy of slandering Russia. Washington criticizes all sources of information that spread alternative points of view, it tries to suppress any voice that is out of tune with US approaches. The list was compiled out of politically motivated vested interests, it is obviously biased," Zaytsev said at a briefing.

"Such discourse with regards to our country is unacceptable. The nonconstructive approach of the US administration does not promote resumption and activation of real cooperation between our countries ... We see the report as another US' attempt to establish control over media, and we qualify this as impingement on freedom of expression," the spokesman added.

