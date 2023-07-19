Open Menu

Moscow Sends 23 Notes To OPCW Secretariat On Possible Chemical Use By Kiev - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russia has sent 23 notes to the secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the use of toxic substances as chemical weapons by Kiev, but the OPCW does not yet see the need to send specialists to Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said on Wednesday.

"In total, 23 notes have already been sent verbally (on the use of toxic substances as chemical weapons by Kiev), warned about the upcoming provocations," Shulgin said at an online briefing organized by the international media group Rossiya Segodnya.

According to the Director General of the secretariat, all this information is being scrupulously monitored and analyzed, but so far the technical secretariat believes that there is no need to send a team of experts, the diplomat explained.

