Moscow Sends Back Kiev's Letter Of Protest Over Putin's Visit To Crimea - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Moscow Sends Back Kiev's Letter of Protest Over Putin's Visit to Crimea - Foreign Ministry

Moscow sent back to Kiev the letter of protest it received over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Crimea without having studying it, because there were no grounds for protest, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Moscow sent back to Kiev the letter of protest it received over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Crimea without having studying it, because there were no grounds for protest, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, Putin oversaw the joint drills of the Black Sea and Northern Fleets from the Marshal Ustinov guided missile cruiser. Following his visit, Ukraine's Interior Ministry send Moscow a letter of protest.

"Russia's Foreign Ministry returned the letter to Ukraine without studying it due to it having no grounds for protest. The Russian president and other Russian officials do not have to coordinate their visits to Russian territories with foreign governments. This pertains to Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," the ministry said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

