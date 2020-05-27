Moscow Sends Doctors, Medicines, Tests to Regions to Help Fight COVID-19 - Deputy Mayor

Moscow will send teams of doctors, medicines and COVID-19 antibodies tests to Russian regions that need help in the fight against the coronavirus, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Wednesday

"The load on the health care system is on decline, it allows us to provide practical assistance to the regions. About 40 specialists will depart to help them," Rakova said.

The first flights will depart on Wednesday to North Ossetia, Ingushetia, Dagestan and Trans-Baikal Territory.

In the future, the same teams of doctors will go to Pskov and Vladimir.

"Doctors will spend about 2 weeks in the regions. Six teams of six doctors each will go to the regions," Rakova said.

Moscow will also send more than 200,000 packages of medicines worth over 280 million rubles ($4 million) to regions, she said.

Over 300,000 rapid tests for antibodies to coronavirus will also be sent to regions, the deputy mayor added.