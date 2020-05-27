UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Sends Doctors, Medicines, Tests To Regions To Help Fight COVID-19 - Deputy Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 10:47 PM

Moscow Sends Doctors, Medicines, Tests to Regions to Help Fight COVID-19 - Deputy Mayor

Moscow will send teams of doctors, medicines and COVID-19 antibodies tests to Russian regions that need help in the fight against the coronavirus, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Moscow will send teams of doctors, medicines and COVID-19 antibodies tests to Russian regions that need help in the fight against the coronavirus, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Wednesday.

"The load on the health care system is on decline, it allows us to provide practical assistance to the regions. About 40 specialists will depart to help them," Rakova said.

The first flights will depart on Wednesday to North Ossetia, Ingushetia, Dagestan and Trans-Baikal Territory.

In the future, the same teams of doctors will go to Pskov and Vladimir.

"Doctors will spend about 2 weeks in the regions. Six teams of six doctors each will go to the regions," Rakova said.

Moscow will also send more than 200,000 packages of medicines worth over 280 million rubles ($4 million) to regions, she said.

Over 300,000 rapid tests for antibodies to coronavirus will also be sent to regions, the deputy mayor added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Pskov Same Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

25 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid chairs meeting of Higher Committee ..

40 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Extends Pass Regime Until June 14, Bu ..

33 minutes ago

YouTube Fixing Errors Causing Removal of Comments ..

33 minutes ago

Pompeo Tells Congress Hong Kong Does Not Warrant P ..

33 minutes ago

NDMA for adopting precautions to avoid life, prope ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.