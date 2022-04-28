UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sends Note To IAEA Regarding Fake News About Russian Actions In Chernobyl - Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Moscow Sends Note to IAEA Regarding Fake News About Russian Actions in Chernobyl - Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Russian Permanent Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna said it has sent a note to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretariat because of the dissemination of fakes about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP).

"In connection to the fact that some media are distributing fake news regarding actions by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation at the ChNPP the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation has sent a note verbale to the IAEA Secretariat," the statement on the mission's website read.

In particular, the mission noted that the video "Ukrainians shocked by 'crazy' scene at Chernobyl after Russian pullout reveals radioactive contamination," published by CNN on April 9, is fake and shows the dosimeter reading of 0.58 microsieverts per hour in the room where the Russian servicemen had allegedly stayed.

"For comparison, natural radiation levels in different parts of the world are from 0,1 to 1,0 µSv (microsieverts)/hour (in Moscow - 0,1-0,3 µSv/hour; in Helsinki - 0,2-0,6 µSv/hour). After 30 days of 24-hour irradiation with dose rate of 0,58 µSv/hour the accumulated effective dose would reach approximately 0,4 mSv. This is less that the half of the permissible annual dose for population (1 mSv), 50 times less than the permissible annual dose for nuclear workers (20 mSv) and is comparable to the dose received after one chest X-ray procedure (0,3 mSv)," the statement read.

The mission added that in the mentioned video the CNN correspondent and his team are in the room in casual shoes, without respiratory and hand protection which indicates their awareness of the lack of real danger.

"Statements on damage allegedly caused by Russian military personnel to facilities located on the site of the ChNPP, that was left by the Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Federation March 31, 2022, are not consistent with the reality either. The photos taken during the time when the Russian military forces were staying at the ChNPP are attached. They demonstrate working condition of premises of the ChNPP and the Analytical Laboratory "Ecocenter", as well as normal radiation levels at the site and the fact that documentation, including archives, was preserved in due condition," the mission concluded.

On February 25, the Russian airborne forces took control over the Chernobyl NPP. Russian troops and Ukrainian soldiers of the NPP guard battalion reached an agreement to jointly secure power units and sarcophagus of the NPP to ensure that nationalist formations or other terrorist organizations will not be able to take advantage of the current situation in Ukraine to organize a nuclear provocation. On April 2,  IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that Russia had confirmed the withdrawal of its forces from the Chernobyl NPP.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Vienna Helsinki Luhansk Chernobyl Donetsk Reading SITE February March April Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

1 hour ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

1 hour ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

1 hour ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

1 hour ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

1 hour ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.