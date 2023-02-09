Moscow Sends Note to US Embassy Over Social Media Activity - Senior Diplomat

A Russian diplomatic note handed over to the US embassy earlier this week outlined Moscow's concerns over its activities, perceived as interference in Russia's domestic affairs, including on social media, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) A Russian diplomatic note handed over to the US embassy earlier this week outlined Moscow's concerns over its activities, perceived as interference in Russia's domestic affairs, including on social media, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry's leadership told Sputnik that the US embassy in Moscow was handed a note demanding that it stop interfering in Russia's domestic affairs. The US mission is allegedly making "inappropriate" statements about the Russian leadership, spreading fake news about the Russian military and making attempts to recruit opinion influencers to promote subversion, all of which are criminally punishable acts, the source said.

"The document contains a warning for the US against an unacceptable practice of its embassy in Russia, which uses social media to interfere in our internal affairs," Ryabkov said at a press conference hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya media group in Moscow.

He said Russia was particularly unhappy with US efforts to recruit young Russians by "inviting them to consider emigration, including for educational purposes."

The diplomat stated that Russia expected certain steps from the US to address these concerns.