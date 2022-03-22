Moscow Sends Note Verbale to Greek Foreign Ministry Over Desecration of Soviet Monument

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia has sent a note verbale to the Greek Foreign Ministry over a desecreation of a monument to Soviet soldiers in central Athens, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

A symbol of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion was written on the monument on Saturday.

"We call on the Greek authorities to find and severely punish the vandals in order to prevent the recurrence of such unacceptable incidents. The corresponding note verbale was immediately sent by the Russian Embassy in Athens to the Greek Foreign Ministry. We are awaiting information on the results of the investigation," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.